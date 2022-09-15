Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.24

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.24 and traded as low as $23.49. Weyco Group shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 11,882 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Weyco Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $227.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24.

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Weyco Group by 160.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41,185 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Weyco Group by 182.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 39,206 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Weyco Group by 45.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 57,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Weyco Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

