WhaleRoom (WHL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. WhaleRoom has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhaleRoom coin can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhaleRoom alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,469.28 or 0.07438855 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

WhaleRoom Coin Profile

WHL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhaleRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhaleRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhaleRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhaleRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.