WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Tops $82.38 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 29% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $82.38 million and $713,188.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009470 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000359 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 965,243,705 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is www.whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

