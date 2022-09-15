Whiteheart (WHITE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,707.00

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for about $105.45 or 0.00536298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $937,216.36 and $13,707.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 437.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.25 or 0.16891658 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00842840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021157 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance.

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value.”

