Wings Hits One Day Volume of $6.00 (WINGS)

Wings (WINGS) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Wings has a market cap of $385,776.12 and approximately $6.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wings has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,861.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00059276 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012648 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00065145 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00076718 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Buying and Selling Wings

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

