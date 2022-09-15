Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.87 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nomura lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Wipro Trading Down 0.4 %

WIT opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. Wipro has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Wipro by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Wipro by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

