WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Up 518.9% in August

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 518.9% from the August 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $100,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 31.0% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $230,000.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGZD opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th.

