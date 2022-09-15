WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives $7.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAPS. Piper Sandler downgraded WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research downgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $2.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $324.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.70.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WM Technology will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $32,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 200,681 shares in the company, valued at $531,804.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $47,265.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $32,462.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 200,681 shares in the company, valued at $531,804.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,791 shares of company stock worth $349,246 over the last 90 days. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WM Technology by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 562,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WM Technology by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 842,321 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in WM Technology by 6,347.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 1,083,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in WM Technology by 13,253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 951,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 944,704 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

