WOM Protocol (WOM) One Day Volume Hits $2.31 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,898.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057778 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005443 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00064672 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00076400 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol.

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

