Woodcoin (LOG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15,693.00

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and $15,693.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 37.7% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00005782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

LOGOS (LOG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00014240 BTC.

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00032609 BTC.

Cream (CRM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nemesis Wealth Projects BSC (NMS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nemesis (NMS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Skeincoin (SKC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Woodcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.