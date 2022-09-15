Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $114.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

WWD opened at $93.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.49. Woodward has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,387. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

