Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,949 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.97.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $160.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.47. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,022 shares of company stock worth $2,080,397 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

