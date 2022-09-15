WorkQuest Token (WQT) Hits Market Capitalization of $150,358.78

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. WorkQuest Token has a total market capitalization of $150,358.78 and $262,709.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,127.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00056957 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065164 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00076391 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token (CRYPTO:WQT) is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,151,500 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorkQuest Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

