WOWswap (WOW) Achieves Market Cap of $252,199.37

WOWswap (WOW) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. WOWswap has a market cap of $252,199.37 and $2,825.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000447 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00032077 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 687,987 coins. WOWswap’s official website is wowswap.io/swap. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOWswap

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on BSC, HECO and Polygon Network. Traders can buy and sell tokens with up to 5X leverage. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

