Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) 1-Day Volume Hits $183.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $2.67 or 0.00013234 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $174,992.56 and approximately $183.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

