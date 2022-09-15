WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $154.35

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$154.35 and traded as high as C$165.50. WSP Global shares last traded at C$164.03, with a volume of 208,909 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$186.33.

WSP Global Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$154.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$152.36. The stock has a market cap of C$20.39 billion and a PE ratio of 43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About WSP Global

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc. will post 6.7499999 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

