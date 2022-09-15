WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $154.35

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$154.35 and traded as high as C$165.50. WSP Global shares last traded at C$164.03, with a volume of 208,909 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$186.33.
WSP Global Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$154.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$152.36. The stock has a market cap of C$20.39 billion and a PE ratio of 43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.
About WSP Global
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
Featured Articles
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.