X-CASH (XCASH) Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $577.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,711.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.08 or 0.07412178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00024626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00169538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00282595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00731438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.30 or 0.00595081 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000987 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

