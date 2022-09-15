X-CASH (XCASH) Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $577.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,711.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.08 or 0.07412178 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00024626 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00169538 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00282595 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00731438 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.30 or 0.00595081 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000987 BTC.
About X-CASH
X-CASH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
X-CASH Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
