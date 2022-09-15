xFund 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 Million (XFUND)

xFund (XFUND) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, xFund has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One xFund coin can currently be purchased for about $1,428.86 or 0.07251313 BTC on major exchanges. xFund has a market capitalization of $12.69 million and $1.00 million worth of xFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

xFund Coin Profile

xFund’s launch date was October 6th, 2020. xFund’s official Twitter account is @UnificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xFund is unification.com/xfund.

xFund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xFUND is the on-chain governance and access token for the Unification Oracle of Oracles and other DeFi products. Please note this is a separate token from FUND which is on a separate mainnet. xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem. xFUND may be acquired on the open market or captured as emissions by staking Mainnet FUND. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

