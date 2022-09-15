XMON (XMON) Price Tops $18,635.40 on Exchanges

XMON (XMON) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, XMON has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $18,635.40 or 0.94138435 BTC on popular exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $27.86 million and $1.32 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XMON Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XMON is 0xmons.xyz/#.

XMON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

