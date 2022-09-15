XRP Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, XRP has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. XRP has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion and $1.52 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 530.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.21 or 0.19199914 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00838264 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00167404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About XRP

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,302,361 coins and its circulating supply is 49,826,021,773 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is ripple.com.

XRP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP positions itself as one of the most liquid currencies which is fast (settles in 3-5 seconds), scalable (can handle 1,500 transactions per second), decentralized (140+ validators), stable (7-year track record) and with a negligible energy consumption (due to the consensus protocol vs proof-of-work). XRP is a distributed network which means transactions occur immediately across the network – and as it is peer to peer – the network is resilient to systemic risk. XRPs aren't mined – unlike bitcoin and its peers – but each transaction destroys a small amount of XRP which adds a deflationary measure into the system.XRP Ledger Consensus Protocol- The XRP Ledger (XRPL) does not employ a proof-of-work (PoW) algorithm, as seen with Bitcoin’s blockchain, or a proof-of-stake (PoS) algorithm, as with the Ethereum 2.0 blockchain. Instead, the XRP Ledger relies on a setup called the XRP Ledger Consensus Protocol to validate account balances and perform transactions. The consensus works to improve the integrity of the system by preventing double-spending.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block/Ledgers Number only), Ripple Data API (Total Supply only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

