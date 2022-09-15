XSGD (XSGD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $153,150.00

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, XSGD has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00003368 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $55.06 million and $153,150.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 92,717,320 coins and its circulating supply is 82,156,561 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers. The official website for XSGD is xfers.com/sg/stablecoin.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

