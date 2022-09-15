xWIN Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million (XWIN)

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. xWIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $435,757.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, xWIN Finance has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One xWIN Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00003119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000440 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032863 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xWIN Finance Coin Profile

xWIN Finance is a coin. Its launch date was February 14th, 2021. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,115,191 coins. The official website for xWIN Finance is xwin.finance/#. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xWIN Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards.”

