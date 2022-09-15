XYO (XYO) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

XYO (XYO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $99.80 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,774.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00058913 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005498 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00063718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00076673 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. Facebook | Instagram | Github | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

