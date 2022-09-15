YAM V2 Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YAMV2)

YAM V2 (YAMV2) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. YAM V2 has a market cap of $18.71 million and $111,468.00 worth of YAM V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YAM V2 has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One YAM V2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.02 or 0.00021896 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 535.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.78 or 0.19187008 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00840568 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021039 BTC.
About YAM V2
YAM V2 launched on August 19th, 2020. YAM V2’s total supply is 25,500 coins and its circulating supply is 3,726,411 coins. YAM V2’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YAM V2 is yam.finance.
Buying and Selling YAM V2
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for YAM V2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.