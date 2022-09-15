YAM V3 Price Tops $0.13 (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000667 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YAM V3 has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. YAM V3 has a market cap of $1.86 million and $119,280.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,360 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,851 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. Discord | Github | Forum “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

