YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41. YASKAWA Electric has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.33.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $962.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that YASKAWA Electric will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

