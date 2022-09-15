Ycash (YEC) Trading Up 38.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ycash (YEC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Ycash has traded up 38.1% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.0912 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $729.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00298104 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00118911 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00074034 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,878,669 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash.In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin.Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash.Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

