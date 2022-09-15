Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Trading Up 1.5%

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) was up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 71,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,097,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $30,058.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yext news, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $43,941.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 3,107,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,654,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $30,058.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,992 shares in the company, valued at $364,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,947 shares of company stock valued at $377,836. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Yext by 110.8% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 64,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 33,701 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Yext by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 336,876 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 6.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,220,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 73,274 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 55.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

