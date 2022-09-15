YF Link (YFL) Price Reaches $12.00 on Top Exchanges

YF Link (YFL) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.00 or 0.00059518 BTC on exchanges. YF Link has a market capitalization of $654,426.19 and $9.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YF Link has traded up 33.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 490.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $785.54 or 0.03895918 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00821046 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035252 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,532 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io/#. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink.

YF Link Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YF Link is a community DeFi project built around the decentralized exchange Linkswap as a hub and bridge for community DeFi projects.YFL is the governance token for the YF Link Decentalized Autonomous Organization (DAO). The token can be used to vote in the DAO and to receive cash flows from the fees generated by the ecosystem. The ecosystem of YF Link comprises multiple DeFi products, each designed to generate revenue for YFL token stakers and to synergize with the rest of the ecosystem. Of all the products, three of the most significant are:• Linkswap – a decentralized exchange. • Linkpad – a community owned VC fund. • Sprout – a presale launchpad for new DeFi projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.