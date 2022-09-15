Yield App (YLD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $225,089.00

Yield App (YLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Yield App has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Yield App has a market cap of $18.66 million and $225,089.00 worth of Yield App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield App coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,351.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.22 or 0.07304969 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00822181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035388 BTC.

Yield App Profile

Yield App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,590,838 coins. The official website for Yield App is www.yield.app. Yield App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Yield App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Yield App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com.

Yield App Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YIELD App is a licensed FinTech company that enables anyone to invest in decentralized finance (DeFi). Thanks to an intuitive web platform, users around the world can earn among the best APYs in DeFi without having to go through a lengthy, complex, and often costly learning process.YLD is a reward token provided by YIELD App. Holding YLD in a wallet on the YIELD App platform allows users to boost their APY up to 20% on stablecoins and ETH, while earning up to 10% interest on the YLD token itself.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield App using one of the exchanges listed above.

