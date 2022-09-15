Yield Guild Games Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002143 BTC on exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $49.36 million and approximately $17.32 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games launched on July 26th, 2021. Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Yield Guild Games’ official website is yieldguild.io.

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) used in virtual worlds and blockchain-based games. The organization’s mission is to create the biggest virtual world economy, optimizing its community-owned assets for maximum utility and sharing its profits with its token holders.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

