Yield Protocol (YIELD) Market Cap Reaches $142,465.67

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $142,465.67 and $42,443.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol’s launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. The official website for Yield Protocol is yieldprotocol.org. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

