Yieldly (YLDY) Price Reaches $0.0004

Yieldly (YLDY) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Yieldly coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Yieldly has a market cap of $904,355.32 and approximately $41,289.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yieldly has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 679.2% against the dollar and now trades at $766.77 or 0.03800482 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00821607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00035167 BTC.

Yieldly Coin Profile

Yieldly was first traded on June 16th, 2021. Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance. Yieldly’s official website is yieldly.finance.

Buying and Selling Yieldly

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldly is a suite of DeFi apps on the Algorand blockchain, including no-loss prize games, multi-asset staking, and cross-chain swapping.Telegram”

