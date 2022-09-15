YOU COIN Market Capitalization Reaches $982,131.01 (YOU)

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $982,131.01 and approximately $9,919.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,739.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005130 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00058270 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005518 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00065201 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. Telegram | Facebook “

