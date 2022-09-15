Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $120,360.00

Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Young Boys Fan Token has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00004487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Young Boys Fan Token has a market cap of $888,687.62 and approximately $120,360.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 530.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.21 or 0.19199914 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00838264 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020983 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Profile

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins. Young Boys Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Trading

