Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €35.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZAL. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

FRA ZAL opened at €21.66 ($22.10) on Thursday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($50.88). The company has a fifty day moving average of €26.49 and a 200-day moving average of €34.73.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

