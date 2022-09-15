Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €21.66 ($22.10) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.73. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($50.88).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.