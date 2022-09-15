Zano 1-Day Volume Tops $58,417.00 (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $5.03 million and $58,417.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zano has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00286067 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00132318 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00049918 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001570 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000527 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,371,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,342,233 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions.Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

