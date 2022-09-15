Zap (ZAP) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zap (ZAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. Zap has a market capitalization of $766,442.45 and $9,204.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zap has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zap Profile

Zap was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.store. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zap

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

