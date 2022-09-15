Zcash Hits Market Capitalization of $885.77 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. Zcash has a total market cap of $885.77 million and $52.79 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $57.99 or 0.00294210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00117518 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00072796 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,273,350 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

