ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Cap of $274,641.15

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $274,641.15 and approximately $17.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00295670 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00118770 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00073582 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.