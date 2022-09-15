ZCore Price Tops $0.0040 (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $50,429.86 and approximately $13.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone.ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

