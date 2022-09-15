Zebi Token (ZEBI) Trading 61.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 61.7% against the dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $108,430.22 and $471.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 672.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.03 or 0.12484068 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00837912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035146 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,252,089,770 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,998,069 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia.

