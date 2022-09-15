Zenfuse (ZEFU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17,607.00

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Zenfuse has a market cap of $732,246.18 and approximately $17,607.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse’s launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse.

Zenfuse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

