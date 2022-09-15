Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Short Interest Update

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zentek in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Get Zentek alerts:

Zentek Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZTEK stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Zentek has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentek

Zentek ( NASDAQ:ZTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zentek had a negative return on equity of 405.71% and a negative net margin of 1,617.24%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTEK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Zentek in the first quarter worth $63,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Zentek during the first quarter valued at about $1,449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Zentek during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zentek during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Zentek during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Zentek

(Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.