ZEON (ZEON) Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZEON (ZEON) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZEON has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $278.79 million and approximately $541,254.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,809.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005130 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00058171 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012681 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00065413 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

