Zero Reaches Market Capitalization of $105,092.62 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $105,092.62 and $4.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zero has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00303154 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00119696 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00074267 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000150 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,893,925 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

