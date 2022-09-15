Zipmex Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (ZMT)

Zipmex (ZMT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Zipmex has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $11,701.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zipmex has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Zipmex coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,711.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00058414 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00063449 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00076937 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Zipmex

Zipmex (CRYPTO:ZMT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2019. Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Zipmex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Zipmex Token (ZMT) is an ERC-20 traded digital asset native to the Zipmex ecosystem. It is a utility token designed to provide Zipmex ecosystem benefits and to enable access to attractive opportunities, as well as innovative products and services in the digital asset space. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipmex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipmex using one of the exchanges listed above.

