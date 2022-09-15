Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339.00 million-$341.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.84 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.41.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $182.98 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.45 and a 200 day moving average of $179.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zscaler by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

