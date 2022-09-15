Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339.00 million-$341.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.84 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.41.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $182.98 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.45 and a 200 day moving average of $179.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zscaler by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

