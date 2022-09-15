Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives $35.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,653,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $13,468,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 12.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 563,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,232 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,340,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZWS stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

